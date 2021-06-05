Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MS stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

