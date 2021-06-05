Morgan Stanley Raises Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Price Target to $16.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

