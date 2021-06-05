Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,733 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

