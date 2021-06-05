Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 11,330 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.36% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

