Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 31,488 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,488 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

