Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 10,732 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.85. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

