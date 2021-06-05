Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 15,244 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,244 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.63% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $24,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 369.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 54,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 42,633 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,788 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 110,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $44.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08.

