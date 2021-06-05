Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 2,922 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.78.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

