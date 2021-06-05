MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €116.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €116.00 ($136.47) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.13 ($123.68).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €68.12 ($80.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €72.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.17.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

