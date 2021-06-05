MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

