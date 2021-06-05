MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 2,000 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of FMC opened at $118.35 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.61.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

