Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 146.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $237,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

