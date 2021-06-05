Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 3,083 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00.

NYSE MYOV opened at $23.85 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.59.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $19,334,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

