Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $168.76

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $168.76 and last traded at $168.56, with a volume of 7725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,106. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 29.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

