National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Thursday

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

NESR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NESR opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

