National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $55.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

NNN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,141,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 461,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.