National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $55.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.
NNN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.
National Retail Properties stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83.
In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,141,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 461,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.