Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,462 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after buying an additional 10,641,997 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,191,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,670,000 after buying an additional 438,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after buying an additional 1,679,089 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,724,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,482,000 after buying an additional 335,512 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,679. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

