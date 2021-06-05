Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,259,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 346,377 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,371,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 181,306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 111,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

