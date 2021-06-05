Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after acquiring an additional 278,150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,093 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 263,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,919,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 65,072 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.97. 185,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,426. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

