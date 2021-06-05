Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,217,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,724. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

