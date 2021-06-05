NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Trading Up 2.9% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were up 2.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $79.66 and last traded at $79.26. Approximately 27,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,818,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $266,984,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

