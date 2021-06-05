NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.72. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

NEE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,583,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,567. The stock has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

