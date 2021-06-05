Nigel Hanbury Sells 12,800 Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Nigel Hanbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Nigel Hanbury sold 151,500 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £249,975 ($326,593.94).

LON:HUW opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.12) on Friday. Helios Underwriting Plc has a one year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

