Nord/LB Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.78 ($119.74).

FRA:ZAL opened at €95.50 ($112.35) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €87.10.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

