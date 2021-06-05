Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $3.02. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $279.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.52. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

