NorthRock Partners LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MELI opened at $1,325.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,275.41 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.52 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,468.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

