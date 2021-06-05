NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $212,732,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $798,949.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $1,098,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,215,594. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

