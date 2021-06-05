NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.