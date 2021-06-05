Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:BGEO opened at GBX 1,264 ($16.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,142.44. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52 week low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,340 ($17.51).
About Bank of Georgia Group
