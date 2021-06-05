Numis Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £645.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 164.60 ($2.15).

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

