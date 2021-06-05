Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NXN opened at $14.07 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Read More: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.