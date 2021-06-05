Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NXQ stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $17.18.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

