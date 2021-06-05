OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.38 million and a P/E ratio of -17.11. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

