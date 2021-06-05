OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.38 million and a P/E ratio of -17.11. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
