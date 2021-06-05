Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 221 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $202.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 136.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $102.36 and a 52 week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

