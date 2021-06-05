Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,695,000 after acquiring an additional 123,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,141,000 after purchasing an additional 67,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 308,272 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149,446 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND opened at $110.25 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.