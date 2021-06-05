Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,516,000 after buying an additional 306,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,769,000 after buying an additional 336,082 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 139,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.98 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

