Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Medallia by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,255,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,918.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

