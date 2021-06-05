Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after acquiring an additional 244,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,197,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of IART opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock valued at $69,256,824. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

