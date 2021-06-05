Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $405,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 8.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

EQH stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

In related news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

