Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.69 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPWK. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,389. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

