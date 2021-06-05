Oppenheimer Comments on SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SOFI opened at $20.82 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies, Inc, a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.