Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.94.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 377.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,761 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $27,266,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

