OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Stock Price Up 6.9%

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90.

About OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

