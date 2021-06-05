Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $327,666.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $60.15 million and $327,666.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00003061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,361,399 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

