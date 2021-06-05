Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

