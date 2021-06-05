Pan American Silver’s (PAAS) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.00.

Shares of TSE PAAS opened at C$39.04 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$33.86 and a twelve month high of C$53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.59. The firm has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total transaction of C$95,242.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,777 shares in the company, valued at C$978,499.92.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

