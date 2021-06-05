Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $26,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

