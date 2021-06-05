Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report sales of $352.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.00 million and the highest is $358.70 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $228.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

PKOH opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $463.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.