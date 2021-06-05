Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$42.00 at ATB Capital

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.37.

Shares of PPL opened at C$38.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$39.60. The firm has a market cap of C$21.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

