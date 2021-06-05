Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth $322,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

